Manager who orchestrated $684,000 Catholic Charities fraud scheme sentenced

October 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Clarissa Combs, former program manager of Catholic Charities of St. Paul and Minneapolis, was sentenced to nearly six years in prison, and ordered to pay restitution of $684,081.90.

