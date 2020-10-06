Catholic World News

Public Masses in Kuala Lumpur suspended over Covid fears

October 06, 2020

» Continue to this story on New Straits Times (Malaysia)

CWN Editor's Note: Masses in the capital of Malaysia (map) were first suspended in March; churches began to reopen in June.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!