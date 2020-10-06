Catholic World News

‘Creation needs Congress to act,’ bishop tells US senators

October 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City, chairman of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development, met virtually with the co-chairs of the bipartisan Senate Climate Solutions Caucus.

