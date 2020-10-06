Catholic World News

US bishops’ president offers prayers for the health of the President and First Lady

October 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “May God grant them full healing and may He keep their family safe and healthy,” Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles said on October 4. “Let us keep praying for all who are suffering because of the novel coronavirus, especially the sick and dying and their families, and all those who have lost loved ones.”

