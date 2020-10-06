Catholic World News

Cardinals, Muslim judge, academics discuss significance of Fratelli tutti

October 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: At an October 4 press conference, Cardinal Pietro Parolin (the Vatican’s Secretary of State) and four other speakers discussed the Pope’s new encyclical on fraternity and social friendship. “As a young Muslim scholar of Shari’a (law), Islam, and its sciences, I find myself —with much love and enthusiasm —in agreement with the Pope, and I share every word he has written in the Encyclical,” said Judge Mohamed Mahmoud Abdel Salam, secretary-general of the Higher Committee for Human Fraternity.

