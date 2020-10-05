Catholic World News

Spanish bishops decry government plan to redesign national memorial

October 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Spanish Catholic bishops have protested plans by the country’s government to alter a civil-war memorial outside Madrid by removing religious elements. The government’s plan would include closing a Benedictine monastery on the site, and removing a giant 450’ cross, believed to be the world’s tallest.

