Cardinal Farrell named to head commission on secret Vatican financial transactions

October 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the head of the dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life, to he a special “Commission on Reserved Matters.” The commission has been set up to oversee financial affairs that are exempt from the Vatican’s new disclosure laws because they involve state secrets or other confidential matters.

