Notre Dame president tests positive for Covid

October 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Father John Jenkins, CSC, apologized for failing to wear a face mask at the September 26 announcement of Judge Amy Barrett as Supreme Court nominee. He said, “I failed to lead by example at a time when I’ve asked everyone else in the Notre Dame community to do so. I especially regret my mistake in light of the sacrifices made on a daily basis by many, particularly our students, in adjusting their lives to observe our health protocols,”

