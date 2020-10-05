Catholic World News

Catholics offer prayers for the president, Justice Ginsburg at annual Red Mass

October 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Red Mass took place on October 4 at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington. Bishop Michael Burbidge of Arlington preached, “Imagine the darkness and evils that would be eradicated, if we heard the Word of God and followed it: that there is a natural law written in every human heart by God the Creator, and from this, all human laws must flow” (video).

