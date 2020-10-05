Catholic World News

Bishop Seitz: Single-issue voting has corrupted Christian political witness

October 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “For far too long, in pursuit of ‘single-issue’ strategies to end abortion, many Christians have scandalously turned a blind eye to real breakdowns in solidarity and dehumanizing policies, including crackdowns on worker rights and voting rights, the slashing of social support for the poor and sick, racism and the exploitation of immigrants and the environment,” the bishop of El Paso said. He added that President Trump “has undermined the foundational importance of religious liberty with actions like travel bans targeting Muslims” and that “his administration has encouraged the worst expressions of nativism.”

