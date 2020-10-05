Catholic World News

US bishops’ president welcomes Fratelli tutti

October 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The new encyclical “is an important contribution to the Church’s rich tradition of social doctrine,” said Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles, president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops. “Pope Francis’ teaching here is profound and beautiful: God our Father has created every human being with equal sanctity and dignity, equal rights and duties, and our Creator calls us to form a single human family in which we live as brothers and sisters. “

