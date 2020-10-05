Catholic World News

Pope calls for renewed commitment to the Rosary, unites himself to supplication of Pompeii

October 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his October 4 Sunday Angelus address, Pope Francis said, “Let us now turn to Mary Most Holy, spiritually united with the faithful gathered in the Shrine of Pompeii for the Supplication, and in October let us renew our commitment to pray the Holy Rosary.”

