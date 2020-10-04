Catholic World News

Pope Francis issues Fratelli tutti, his 3rd encyclical

October 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis made a brief visit to Assisi on October 3 and signed the encyclical letter at the conclusion of Mass there (video); the following day, the Vatican published the text, along with a summary. Fratelli tutti [Brothers all] has eight chapters and 287 paragraphs, and its theme is fraternity and social friendship. The Pontiff’s first two encyclicals, Lumen Fidei (2013) and Laudato si’ (2015), were devoted to faith and to care for our common home.

