Pontiff praises commitment of Swiss Guard

October 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: At a private audience with new recruits to the Swiss Guard and their families, Pope Francis praised the young men for their commitment to help others. He said that such commitment is especially welcome at a time when “many young people run the risk of being denuded of their souls when they follow ideals and lifestyles that respond only to material desires or needs.”

