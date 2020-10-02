Catholic World News

Vatican investment partners probed for money laundering, mob links

October 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Two businessmen who helped managed funds for the Vatican Secretariat of State are being investigated by Italian prosecutors for possible money-laundering. Gianluigi Torzi and Rafaelle Mincione used Vatican funds to invest in multiple corporations, including some with suspected ties to organized crime. Both men are being investigated by Vatican prosecutors and Italian officials in connection with the financial scandal that prompted the removal of Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu.

