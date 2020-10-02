Catholic World News

Suspected Tampa church arsonist arrested after shoplifting at Walmart

October 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: On September 18, a man broke into Incarnation Catholic Church and set pews on fire. “While arson and other acts of vandalism are not to be condoned, especially when it involves a sacred space, such as a church, synagogue or mosque, our faith reminds us to love our neighbor, and to pray for the conversion of those who carry out such acts of desecration,” the Diocese of St. Petersburg said in a statement.

