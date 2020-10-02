Catholic World News

Following vigil, Boston archdiocese reverses decision to close church

October 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: On September 5, worshippers began a 24/7 vigil at a church in Sudbury to protest the announcement of its closing.

