Catholic World News

President Trump and Joe Biden speak at 2020 Al Smith Dinner

October 02, 2020

» Continue to this story on C-SPAN

CWN Editor's Note: President Trump said that anti-Catholic bigotry “predominates in the Democrat Party”; the former vice president said, “Throughout my life of public service I’ve been guided by the tenets of Catholic social doctrine—what you do to the least among us you do to me.” Cardinal Timothy Dolan recalled the friendship between the late Cardinal John O’Connor and Mayor Ed Koch, despite their differing views.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!