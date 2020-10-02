Catholic World News

Pope appoints new president, director of Vatican labor office

October 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Labor Office of the Apostolic See has responsibilities similar to a corporate human resources department (2009 statutes). Bishop Giorgio Corbellini, appointed president in 2009, died in 2019; Salvatore Vecchio, former human resources director of the Bambino Gesù Hospital, completed a 5-year term begun in 2015. The new president is an Argentine priest; the new director, an Italian professor whose expertise is labor law (biographical information).

