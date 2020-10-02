Catholic World News

Leader of Germany’s most populous state meets with Pope

October 02, 2020

» Continue to this story on Staatskanzlei NRW

CWN Editor's Note: On October 1, Pope Francis received Armin Laschet, minister-president of North Rhine-Westphalia (map). Laschet paid tribute to St. John Paul II’s work on behalf of Germany unity and said, “We need the freedom of spirit that Pope John Paul II repeatedly called for.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!