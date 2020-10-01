Catholic World News

Belarus bishop denounces Russian government claim that United States is using Church to advocate for regime change

October 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Responding to charges by Sergey Naryshkin, the director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, Bishop Yury Kasabutski said, “This is complete nonsense, fake information, lies that have nothing to do with the truth.”

