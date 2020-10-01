Catholic World News

USCCB ‘redoubles commitment’ to immigrants initiative

October 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Marking the 15th anniversary of the Justice for Immigrants initiative, the president of the US bishops’ conference, joined by the chairman of the Committee on Migration, said that “our efforts are rooted in the Gospel and the need to recognize the face of Jesus in every person.” They pledged to “continue our work to educate Catholics about the Church’s teaching on promoting the human dignity of every person” and to “continue to encourage lawmakers and community leaders to prioritize reform of our broken system and to avoid politicization of our immigrant and refugee brothers and sisters.”

