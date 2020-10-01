Catholic World News

Irish primate calls for family Rosary crusade against Covid

October 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I invite families all over Ireland to pray the Rosary together at home each day [in October] for God’s protection during this time of coronavirus,” said Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh, Primate of All Ireland. “These past six months have reminded us of the importance of the ‘domestic Church’ – the Church of the sitting room and kitchen – the Church that meets every time a family stands or kneels down, or sits down to pray together.”

