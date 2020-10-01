Catholic World News

Australian court overturns 1996 abuse settlement, paving way for numerous lawsuits

October 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In 1996, a victim of sexual abuse by a priest accepted a $32,500 settlement ($23,300 US dollars) from an Australian diocese. Viewing the settlement as meager, the victim filed suit; the Victorian Supreme Court agreed, ruling that “his case is deserving of a proper determination and proper and adequate compensation.”

