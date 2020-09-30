Catholic World News

Nigerian priest kidnapped and released—again

September 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A Nigerian priest, Father Jude Onyebadi, was kidnapped on September 26, then released on September 29. Father Onyebadi had previously been kidnapped and released in 2016; in both cases the abduction took place at his parish in Issele-Azagba. Church officials did not know whether ransom had been paid by parishioners.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

