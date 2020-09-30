Catholic World News

Archbishop thankful as San Francisco eases restrictions on worship

September 30, 2020

Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco has thanked the city’s Mayor London Breed for lifting tight restriction on churches.

The city’s new policy allows for congregations of up to 25% of a church’s capacity, with a ceiling of 100 people; previously indoor church services had been banned. The archbishop praised the mayor “for recognizing that faith is essential.”

Under the mayor’s new rules, restaurants also are allowed to fill 25% of their capacity, up to the same limit of 100 people.

Archbishop Cordileone, who had organized public protests against the city’s restrictions, announced that a scheduled event on October 3 would serve a different purpose: “instead of a public manifestation of faith to urge fair treatment, be a united prayer of thanksgiving from the heart of San Francisco’s Catholics.”

However, the archbishop said that the campaign to ease restrictions on worship would continue. “The state of California’s limit of no more than 100 people inside of a house of worship regardless of the size of the building is still unjust,” he said.

