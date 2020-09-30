Catholic World News

People of Praise web site hacked before Barrett nomination

September 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The web site of the People of Praise was hacked just before Judge Amy Coney Barrett, a member of the charismatic community, was formally nominated for a seat on the Supreme Court. Officials of the group have revealed that hackers obtained access to membership records before the breach was discovered.

