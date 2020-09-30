Catholic World News

Cardinal Zen appeals to the Pope: Please send a faithful shepherd to Hong Kong

September 30, 2020

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Michael Yeung, installed as Hong Kong’s bishop in August 2017, died in January 2019. Cardinal Joseph Zen governed the diocese from 2002 to 2009; Cardinal John Tong Hon, from 2009 to 2017. The retired Cardinal Tong is temporarily administering the diocese.

