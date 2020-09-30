Catholic World News

German bishops set up system for larger abuse payments

September 30, 2020

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Since 2011, payments have averaged $5,840; under the new system, there will be “payments of up to about 50,000 euros ($58,400) to each victim.”

