Vatican proposes renewal of agreement with China on bishops’ appointments

September 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication, said that “the results [of the 2018 provisional agreement] have been positive, although limited, and suggest going forward with the application of the agreement for another determined period of time.”

