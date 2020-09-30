Catholic World News

Pittsburgh diocese raises attendance limits at Mass to 50% capacity

September 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I appreciate and respect that everyone is in a different place with how comfortable they feel about venturing out, especially to our churches,” Bishop David Zubik said. “We continue to create and maintain as many opportunities as possible to satisfy the spiritual hunger of our people.”

