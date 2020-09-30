Catholic World News

Pope names leading physicist to pontifical academy

September 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontifical Academy of Sciences, established in 1936, is an advisory body whose members include non-Catholics. In 2012, physicist Fabiola Gianotti announced the discovery of the Higgs boson (Encyclopaedia Britannica article).

