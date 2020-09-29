Catholic World News

New charges emerge in Becciu investigation

September 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Vatican journalists have unearthed new details about potential charges against Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, including allegations that the cardinal steered contracts and loans toward his brother’s business. The Catholic News Agency reports that Gianluigi Torzi, a businessman arrested by the Vatican in June, has cooperated with prosecutors exploring suspicious Vatican transactions.

