German cardinal: ‘Synodal path’ as danger to Church unity

September 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki of Cologne fears that the “Synodal path” promoted by the German bishops’ conference could cause a split within the universal Church. Speaking in Rome to a gathering of the former students of Joseph Ratzinger, the cardinal voiced his concern “that it is the tradition and interpretative communion with the universal Church that is called into question here.”

