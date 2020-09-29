Catholic World News

India: officials demolish parish Stations of the Cross

September 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Public officials have demolished a series of crosses, representing the Stations of the Cross, at a Christian village in the state of Karnataka. Officials explained that the crosses were installed without a proper permit. But Hindu shrines, also without permits, were left standing. Archbishop Peter Machado of Bangalore protested a “selective action carried out against Christians.”

