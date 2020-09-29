Catholic World News

Trump to address ‘virtual’ Al Smith event; Biden uncertain

September 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Al Smith dinner will be a virtual event this year, the New York archdiocese has announced. President Trump will address the event, to be held on Thursday, October 1. The Biden campaign has not yet responded to an invitation. The Al Smith event, a fundraiser for archdiocesan charities, traditionally includes light-hearted talks by both major-party presidential candidates.

