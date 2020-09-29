Catholic World News

Filipino bishop condemns killing of parish workers

September 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The parish workers, Luzviminda Dayanda and Albert Orlina, were falsely accused of being Communist rebels, according to the Diocese of Legaspi, which is located in Albay province (map).

