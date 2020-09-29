Catholic World News

Justice Department calls on San Francisco mayor to end ‘1 congregant’ rule for places of worship

September 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “That we are dealing with a very serious public health crisis does not permit government to discriminate against religious worshipers by imposing a one-person-per-house-of-worship rule while permitting larger numbers of people to gather in tattoo parlors, hair salons, massage studios, and other places,” the Justice Department said. “There is no pandemic exception to the United States Constitution and its Bill of Rights.”

