Catholic leaders call on president, Congress to support additional Covid relief

September 29, 2020

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Leaders of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, Catholic Health Association of the United States, Catholic Charities USA, National Catholic Educational Association, Catholic Relief Services, United States Society of St. Vincent de Paul, and Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities signed the letter.

