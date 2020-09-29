Catholic World News

‘Fantasy of mercy’ needed to respond to pandemic, Pope tells Roman diocesan charity

September 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “After seeing the wounds of the city in which we live, mercy invites us to have ‘imagination’ in our hands,” Pope Francis said to members of the Circolo San Pietro (Italian website). “This is what you have done in this time of the pandemic.”

