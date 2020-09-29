Catholic World News

Shakeup at St. Louis archdiocese over handling of immigration webinar

September 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Tony Messenger, who won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize in Commentary, criticized the archdiocese’s decision to place the director of its Peace and Justice Commission on leave. An archdiocesan spokesman, responding to an immigration webinar, said that “the Church doesn’t necessarily disagree with some of what they were sharing, but their opinions are their own and are not fully accurate representations of teachings of the archdiocese on immigration.”

