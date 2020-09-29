Catholic World News

Papal encouragement for tourism industry workers

September 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Today is also World Tourism Day,” Pope Francis said on September 27. “The pandemic has harshly struck this sector so important to so many countries. I offer my encouragement to those who work in tourism, particularly small family businesses and young people. I hope that everyone may soon pick themselves up again from the current difficulties.”

