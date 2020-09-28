Catholic World News

Cardinal Pell returning to Rome—to resume fight against corruption?

September 28, 2020

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal George Pell is returning to Rome. The former prefect of the Secretariat for the Economy stepped down in 2017 to face sex-abuse charges in his native Australia. Having been exonerated of that complaint, he is heading back to Rome just after a key Vatican rival, Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, was removed. The cardinal’s supporters have questioned whether the charges against him were lodged to remove him from his Vatican post and thus end his probe into financial irregularities.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!