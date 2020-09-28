Catholic World News

Cardinal Zen rebuffed again in bid to meet with Pope

September 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Joseph Zen traveled to Rome last week, seeking a meeting with Pope Francis. The 88-year-old Chinese prelate, who has frequently warned of negative consequences of the Vatican-Beijing accord, presented a request for an audience with the Pontiff. He left Rome after waiting several days and receiving no reply.

