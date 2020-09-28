Catholic World News

Archbishop Hebda: Minnesota priest’s Covid homily ‘inappropriate’

September 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Father Robert Altier preached that Covid is a “man-made virus, whose work had begun at a lab in North Carolina, then they shipped it to China to finish the work, then it was released so that people would get sick.” He added that he told his elderly parents, “Do not, under any circumstances allow them to put one of these vaccines in your body. The only way that I would allow it to happen to me is if they arrest me and hold me down and force it on me.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

