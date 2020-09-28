Catholic World News

San Diego-area cathedral, parish vandalized with swastikas, graffiti

September 28, 2020

» Continue to this story on Fox 5 San Diego

CWN Editor's Note: St. Peter’s Chaldean Catholic Cathedral and Our Mother of Perpetual Help Syriac Catholic Church are located in El Cajon, a city of 100,000 near San Diego.

