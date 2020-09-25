Catholic World News

Pope stresses environment in message to UN

September 25, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In a video message to the UN, delivered September 25 for the 75th anniversary of the international body, Pope Francis said that the Covid pandemic shows “we cannot live without one another, or worse still, pitted against one another.” The Pontiff said that crisis should force us to “choose what matters and what passes away,” and to know “the importance of avoiding every temptation to exceed our natural limits.” He also urged international action against human-rights abuses, listing persecution, the use of weapons of mass destruction, human trafficking, and forced migration.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!