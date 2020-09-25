Catholic World News

California pastor wins in court, will continue services

September 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Rev. John MacArthur won a round in a Calfornia court on September 25, with the rejection of a government bid to shut down his Grace Community Church and hold the Evangelical pastor in contempt. The court ruled that county officials can take action against the Protestant community only if and when the government prevails in a case in which Rev. MacArthur challenges the constitutionality of government restrictions on his worship services.

