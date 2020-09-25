Catholic World News

Tibetan farmers, like Uyghurs, in Chinese re-education camps

September 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The AsiaNews service reports that in Tibet, farmers and other rural dwellers have been confined in re-education camps—formerly military facilities—where they are effectively providing slave labor while being indoctrinated. The camps are similar to institutions that hold Uyghur Muslims.

