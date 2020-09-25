Catholic World News

Russian Catholics worried by new religion law

September 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Russian Catholics are concerned about new legislation designed to curb “extremism” in religion. Father Kirill Gorbunov, the vicar general of the Archdiocese of the Mother of God (Moscow), points in particular to a requirement that religious leaders be trained in Russian academic institutions, to ensure that they are steeped in the country’s cultural traditions.

